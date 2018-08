× Antenna TV to offer tribute to Aretha Franklin tonight

MOLINE, Illinois — In a tribute to Aretha Franklin, Antenna TV – broadcast in the Quad Cities over-the-air on 8.2 and on Mediacom Channel 101 – will air a rebroadcast of the 1991 Murphy Brown episode “Queen of Soul” on which the soul and R&B singer co-starred.

Murphy Brown airs on Antenna TV at 10:00 p.m.