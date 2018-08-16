× 911 currently unavailable in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois – Any Rock Island County residents trying to call 911 may be surprised to find no one on the end of the line.

Sheriff Gerald Bustos informed WQAD in a press release that cell towers would be down from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. this morning.

Now Mediacom is telling WQAD that they are having issues with the maintenance, and 911 is still not functioning properly. Neither cellphones or landlines will be working for the time being.

However, the Rock Island sheriff’s office can still be reached at 309-794-9111.

We will keep you updated as the repairs are underway.