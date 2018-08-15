× What’s Cooking with Ruthie’s: Fried Green Tomatoes with Southern Pimento Cheese

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Chef Peter Sedlak from Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood came on Good Morning Quad Cities Tuesday, August 14 to talk about how to make fried green tomatoes with southern pimento cheese. Check out the recipe below:

Pimento Cheese

Cheddar Shredded 2 cups

Cream Cheese 2 cups

Diced Pimento 1 cup

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

In the small mixer using the paddle, whip the cream cheese and shredded cheddar together until it is combined and the color is a pale orange. Then add the pimentos (strain out the liquid pretty good first) mix for a minute or two. Roll into a cylinder shape, slice into 1/2 inch disks and refrigerate.

Green Tomato Fried

Find a good size green tomato and slice it down to somewhere between ¼ inch to ½ inch slices. With a breading of your choice (such as panko), start with flour (all purpose) then into the buttermilk, and then the outer coating of the breading.

In sauté pan heat oil to around 300° F using a candy thermometer to check the heat. Carefully add the green tomato into the hot oil, fry until golden brown then flip onto the other side using a pair of tongs browning the other side. Set these aside on a plate with a paper towel or two on it to cool and catch the excess grease.

Plating

I like to start with the fried green tomato on bottom, followed by the pimento cheese. You can be creative and top it however you please.