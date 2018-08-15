The Score Preview- Rocks motivated for 2018

The Rocks biggest motivation for 2018 rests in a game they didn't even play in. The Western Big 6 title was determined at Rocky Stadium, but in a game between rivals Moline and Alleman. The Rocks hope to stay healthy and change that outcome this fall.
