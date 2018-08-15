After making the playoffs for the first time in along time, davenport Central is ready to build on that success. The Blue Devils have to replace some key offensive pieces, but Head Coach Ben Sacco thinks they have the underclassmen to get the job done.
The Score Preview – Davenport Central Football
