Salvation Army to distribute donated schools supplies

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities says that nearly 10,000 school supplies have been donated by members of the community.

On August 15, they will begin distributing the school supplies to families in the area.

The supplies were collected for homeless and low-income families who have school-aged children in the Quad Cities.

The items will be distributed August 15 from 9am until noon and August 16 from 3pm until 7pm.

There are two locations where families can go to donate or pick up school supplies.

The Salvation Army Corps at 3400 W. Central Park in Davenport, Iowa or The Salvation Army Heritage Temple at 2200 5th Avenue in Moline, Illinois.