× Maquoketa Caves State Park set to reopen Aug. 24

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Officials say Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen Aug. 24.

The eastern Iowa park’s been closed for more than three months while undergoing extensive renovations. The caves – which is one of the state’s biggest tourist draws – has also been forced to close intermittently due to “White Nose Syndrome” fungus that endangers bats that live there.

The fungus-caused syndrome kept the caves closed for two years in 2010-2011.

The most recent closure, however, involved projects designed to upgrade visitor experiences. The renovations include resurfacing the road through the park, new trail boardwalks and upgraded electric service at campsites.