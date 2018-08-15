Just what we need for the drought: heavy rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms will be a good bet for our Wednesday with some spots receiving more than an inch of much-needed rainfall. Rain will be moving from south to north. Notice, our latest Futuretrack computer model gives the Quad Cities more than two inches of rain.

That may be hard to do, specifically for the Quad Cities. However, a few repeated thunderstorms could yield a few inches of rain however the 1"+ totals will be the outliers.

Keep in mind, it would take several multi-day rains (of more than 2 inches) to get our drought situation under control. Temperatures will be kept in check today, thanks to rain and clouds. Most areas will stay in the 70s throughout the day.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen