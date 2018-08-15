× Former SNL actor to appear live on Good Morning Quad Cities

BETTENDORF- Former Saturday Night Live actor and Cedar Falls businessman Gary Kroeger will join us live on Good Morning Quad Cities Friday, August 17, in preparation for the Friends of Iowa CASA Light of Hope event later that morning.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. It deals with children who have been removed from homes because of abuse and neglect and put into foster care. The volunteers make sure those kids have a voice and don’t slip through the cracks.

Gary has been interested in social justice for a long time, and he met Tim Pearson, the Executive Director of Friends of Iowa CASA in the fall of 2016. Friends of Iowa CASA is the nonprofit partner of CASA, which is state-run.

There will be a great number of civic and business leaders from the metro area at Friday morning’s event. It starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Isle of Capri Casino.