Cedar Rapids may call you to find out about your daily commute in a new laborshed study

QUAD CITIES, Iowa – Employed Quad City residents might be receiving a call from Cedar Rapids soon about their commuting patterns.

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a laborshed study for the Quad Cities area. The purpose is to gain information on where commuting workers are coming from, without considering the boundaries drawn on a political map.

The first round of letters to notify those that will be contacted are being sent Monday, Aug. 13.

Tami Petsche, the Vice President of Economic Development stated in a press release (that) “Size and availability of workforce are two critical success factors for communities trying to recruit new businesses or help existing ones expand.”

Workforce Development will be calling to collect info about workers specific to the area. The call originates out of Cedar Rapids, so residents can expect the 319-area code. Residents may also receive a text message from their 888 number, which will simply say to look out for the phone call.

Potential questions include employment status, current and desired wages, benefits, education and type of occupation. The questions will not include anything personal that could identify anyone, like social security numbers or even a name.

Every year Iowa Workforce Development conducts laborshed studies across the State. The results of each analysis are publicly available online at http://www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed.

Any questions can be directed to Katie Lippold of Iowa Workforce Development at 515-281-3035 or Tami Petsche of the Quad Cities Chamber at 563-823-2655.