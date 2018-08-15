× Applications open for Master Gardener program through U of Illinois Extention

ILLINOIS – The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener program is now accepting applications for the 2018 fall semester.

New this year, the online program is now a self-guided course, able to work around busy schedules. According to the U of I, the videos, readings and quizzes can be completed any time of the day, as long as about four hours are set aside to complete the material. Training will be completed in 14 weeks.

Since the course is done entirely online, a strong internet connection is recommended. No prior skills are required. The website says, “All you need is an interest in gardening, some time to volunteer in the community, and a desire to share your knowledge with others.”

You may register for the fall online through August 31. The class will start on September 17. If you are interested in applying for the program you must first connect with Tracy Jo Mulliken, horticulture coordinator at University of Illinois Extension Office in Milan, IL at 309-756-9978 or email her at tmully@illinois.edu.

This year marks the 48th anniversary of the program.