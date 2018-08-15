Another chance of rain is in store for Thursday and Friday

It’s been nice to see some much needed rain pass through our area today! Showers and few storms will linger into our Wednesday evening, but we’ll start to dry out by Thursday morning. With the left over cloud cover, lows will be in the upper 60s.

Some peeks of sunshine will return for Thursday, but we’ll also see isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. Friday will almost be a repeat with the chance for a few showers and storms. Highs on both days will reach the mid 80s.

The weekend is still looking gorgeous with tons of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s!

However, we’re keeping an eye on the chance of heavy rainfall on Monday. Widespread showers and storms are looking pretty likely, which would keep highs in the upper 70s. After that system passes by, a rush of cool air will settle in by Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham