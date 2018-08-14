This is why you’ll see more jet contrails in the sky today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When your Morning Meteorologist utters the words "increasing clouds," chances are you'll see more jet contrails in the day ahead. That's because jet contrails are often produced before incoming weather systems.

Not every high-flying jet produces a jet contrail. Conditions have to be just right. That includes the altitude, temperature, and moisture at flight level. Jet contrails are usually produced at altitudes greater than five miles. However, if conditions during the Winter are extremely cold, they can be produced at lower altitudes. Temperatures must be colder than -40° Fahrenheit, which isn't that uncommon, even in Summer months.

Why we are seeing more contrails than just a few decades ago

Finally, moisture is needed (which is why these occur in advance of low pressure systems). Thunderstorms being produced "upstream" boost water vapor high into the atmosphere which then spreads along jet stream winds. As jet aircraft fly through this high-humidity air, more contrails are formed.

Jet airplanes also produce water vapor (a byproduct of jet engines) which combines with exhaust particles to produce contrail clouds.



I've been asked how this affects climate and climate change. Jet airplanes are big polluters...there's no question about that! The Environmental Protection Agency reports 12 percent of all transportation-related emissions in the U.S. are from aircraft.

On the EPA's website, information concerning regulation of aircraft emissions ends in 2016.

As more people use airplanes for travel, more jet contrails are being produced. Studies show that these additional clouds are reflecting some solar radiation, possibly keeping afternoon temperatures cooler. However, as contrails are less likely to be produced at night, nighttime temperatures are trending warmer.

There are conspiracy theorists who believe the presence of jet contrails, which they call "chemtrails," as proof of nefarious activity. In a recent post on my Facebook page, Alex Walker claims that jet contrails are causing all sorts of bad things to happen. With no confirmed evidence, he says "Google tree decline, bird decline, bat decline, insect decline, then ask again."

Mindy Mabry thinks that I must have bad intentions if I don't believe in the conspiracy saying, "I'm so glad my job doesn't consist of misleading innocent people...I take my own pics and videos! No one has to trick me with theirs! And I have smelled the sulfur smell when they spray reached the ground. Maybe you are lucky it doesn't get sprayed heavily in your town but our area is constantly bombarded...so you are the one who doesn't know, so you have no right to make any judgments on what I am dealing with leotard man!"

Conspiracies can last a long time because they seem plausible. And then when someone believes a conspiracy to be true, they often find different things to back up their original opinion instead of facts that are contrary. That's why those craving information should be diligent with what's been proven fact. Conspiracies travel faster than jet airplanes, around the internet with no scientific consensus or factual basis.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen