New law means more beer choices at Illinois brewers

(Illinois News Network) – One of Illinois’ newest laws means more beer choices the next time people visit one of the state’s smaller breweries.

Illinois beer lovers have been able to sample beers from the state’s breweries for years. Now they will be able to sample beers from other brewers as well.

Gov. Bruce Rauner over the weekend signed a new law, HB 4897, that expands the choices from Illinois breweries by allowing breweries to serve beer that’s not their own.

Matt Porter, with the DESTIHL brewery in normal, said the change is good for small breweries across the state because it opens new markets and finds new beer fans.

“We’ll be able to serve guest beers and guest ciders in our taprooms,” Porter said. “In Illinois, currently, you can only serve your own beer in your taproom. So it really encourages that collaboration and community among our industry.”

Danielle D’Alessandro with Illinois’ Craft Brewers Guild said the new law should get more beer into the hands of beer drinkers.

“This will allow brewers to feature neighboring breweries,” D’Alessandro said. “While also being able to highlight the innovation that comes from collaboration beers that a brewery does with another brewery. either locally or nationally.”

The new law also makes it easier for small brewers to use warehouses or other storage facilities, rather than having to open a second location.

The governor’s office said the new law updates the state’s liquor control act, which dates back to 1934.