× Keep the umbrella handy on Wednesday

We have clouded up quite a bit this afternoon, and these clouds are arriving before some much needed showers and storms. Starting from the southwest of the Quad Cities, scattered showers and storms will pass through the area tonight. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 60s.

On and off showers and storms will last into Wednesday morning and afternoon. Thanks to the cloud cover and rain, highs will struggle to reach 80. After the rain exits on Wednesday evening, some places may be left with 0.5-1″ of rainfall.

Most of our Thursday is looking dry, but an isolated shower and storm can’t be ruled out. However, a better chance of rain arrives on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Despite this week’s rain, the weekend will be stellar! Plenty of sunshine will be back with highs in the mid 80s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham