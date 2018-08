× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Sticky Bananas

Sticky Bananas

Ingredients

2 bananas

1 Tbsp coconut oil

2 Tbsp honey

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp salt

Directions

Remove the peels from the bananas and slice them 1/2″ inch thick. Set a nonstick skillet over medium to heat and add coconut oil, honey, cinnamon, and salt. Stir to combine. Add the banana slices, and fry for 2-3 minutes on each side, until golden and caramelized. Put on top of frozen yogurt, Greek yogurt, pancakes, etc.