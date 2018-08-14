× Floatzilla looking to break record in ninth attempt

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- This Saturday, you could help break a world record right here in the Quad Cities.

For those that are not familiar with the event, its called Floatzilla. This is the ninth attempt to break the world record for largest flotilla, which is a bunch of boats that are close together. The canoe and kayak event is being held on Saturday, August 18th, in Sunset Park, Rock Island and five other locations along the Quad Cities riverfront.

The organization is seeking volunteers to help out this year. Volunteer opportunities are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and include a variety of important jobs like parking, boat security and registration.

Organizers say the majority of help is needed on Saturday, but there will be opportunities for volunteers on Friday as well.

All volunteers will receive a free Floatzilla 2018 t-shirt, a pizza party and orientation and a BOAT-load of thanks for their help. Volunteers must be at least high school aged unless accompanied by an adult.

To sign up as a volunteer, visit http://www.floatzilla.org/volunteer. You may also call the River Action office at (563) 322-2969.

And tune in this Friday bright and early for GMQC, when we sit down for breakfast with the ambitious world-record pursuers.