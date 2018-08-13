× Your Money With Mark: The escalating trade war and the mid-term election impact

MOLINE- Every Monday on Good Morning Quad Cities, Investment Adviser Mark Grywacheski joins us live on the air to talk about a range of financial issues and topics.

Monday, August 13, Grywacheski will talk about the escalating trade war with China and whether the mid-term elections will play any part in the country’s policy with them. He’ll also discuss whether the country needs a fourth interest rate hike this year.

Your Money With Mark airs live on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. To live stream our newscast from our website, click here.