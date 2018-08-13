× WQAD partners with RK Dixon to Make My Non Profit Run Better

This year, RK Dixon is focusing on helping Quad City area non-profits run better. By concentrating on a single region, we are able to increase the overall prize allocations and make a more dramatic impact for winning organizations.

Through the Make My Non-Profit Run Better program, RK Dixon has donated more than $570,000 to help 501(c)(3) non-profits in Illinois and Iowa. Over the course of 13 years, our contest has created positive changes that have helped countless people who benefit from the services these non-profits provide.

Non-profits based in the following counties are eligible for participation:

Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines and Henry counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Mercer, Henderson, Warren and Knox counties in Illinois.

You can register your Quad City area non-profit starting, August 21st. For more information, click here to visit their website.