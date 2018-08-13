The Golden Warriors enjoyed a record setting season in 2017. Sterling hopes to continue that success this fall. Jon Schlemmer's team boasts size and speed and the latest group of Warriors are eager to rwrite a new chapter of Sterling football.
The Score Previews Sterling Football
-
Sterling Ready For The Postseason
-
Sterling couple arrested on child endangerment charges
-
Charles Price sought for robbing Dixon Wendy’s
-
Free Taco Bell tacos coming Wednesday – thanks to the Golden State Warriors!
-
WQAD Sports May 30th
-
-
Watch: Dashcam video shows moments surrounding deadly Rock Falls shooting
-
The Score Sunday – Rockridge SB, Orion Baseball, FCA Gould Sisters
-
Fatal Dixon natural gas explosion caused by human error
-
Competition drives Illini Football, Local Flag Football Tournament, QC 76ers plays in state tournament
-
The Score Preview – Orion Football
-
-
The Score Previews – Moline Football
-
The Score Preview – Geneseo Football
-
Illinois teen charged as adult with killing her mother