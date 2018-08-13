The Score previews Annawan-Wethersfield

The Titans won a conference title and 9 games in 2017.  Brandon Johnston's team hopes to make the playoffs for the 11th straight season in this fall and make a long postseason run.  The Titans will rely on a talented group of skill position players in 2018.