Digital records could be solution to recorder’s office move

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - Rock Island county records could all soon be available digitally.

That is if the county board and the county recorder decide to hire U.S. Imaging to scan each record into a database.

The county recorder presented the idea to the board at a meeting on August 13.

The idea comes as the recorder is looking for ways to move her office out of the old county courthouse and into the county office building across the street.

The board voted to demolish the old courthouse last month, but until the recorder's office is moved, the building cannot be knocked down.

The issues is that the county's records books are too heavy for the county office building to structurally support.

If the office and the board decide to digitize the records, a team of 8 people would come to the office, and under the supervision of the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department and the Rock Island County Recorder's office, they would scan and digitize those heavy books into a database.

They would work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for two weeks.

This move would allow the recorders office to move to a new space, and not need to keep the heavy books at hand.

"We still have to keep the books, but we could store the books in the basement or we could store the books some place else." said Kelly Fisher, Rock Island County Recorder.

One of the concerns with this project is that it would cost more than a million dollars.

Kelly Fisher said her office would be willing to pay the county back with revenue that her office generates.

She hopes that the option of digitizing the books would expedite her move across the street into the county office building.

"The bottom line is the books are extremely heavy and we need to find a place for them. So, If we can get the project off the ground, we can continue with my operations in a new spot." said Fisher.

She said that until her office is moved, the courthouse cannot be demolished.