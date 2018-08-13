× Much needed rain is just around the corner

It was another toasty afternoon around the QCA. Once again, we’ll see that sunshine give way to a clear sky tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

We’ll kick off our Tuesday with more sunshine, and some clouds will return by the afternoon. We’ll warm back up into the upper 80s. By Tuesday night, showers and storms will be moving in from the southwest. More of these showers and storms will move through during our Wednesday morning and afternoon. Some areas may be able to pick up an inch of rain or more, which is great news for areas seeing drought conditions. Due to the rain, highs will be in the low 80s.

The rain will exit by early Thursday morning, giving us a nice afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. Another round of showers and storms are on track by Friday.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham