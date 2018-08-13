× Man charged with impersonating a cop said he was sent to “watch all the crazies”

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A man was arrested last night after impersonating a police officer and damaging hotel property.

Dimitri Martin, 29, was arrested at the Quad City Inn off of Brady Street in Davenport at 10:25 p.m. on August 12. Police filed two separate criminal complaints. He is not affiliated with Dimitri Martin, the comedian.

According to one affidavit from the Davenport Police Department, Martin willfully impersonated a police officer. He told the clerk at the front desk that he was sent to the location by the police department to “watch all the crazies.”

A separate affidavit filed at the same time also charges Martin with vandalism. This document says Martin ripped lights off of the walls and threw a chair off of the balcony, breaking it. It also says he smashed a large window. The damages add up to over $800.

Martin was officially charged with Impersonating a Public Official and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree. He was taken to jail.