Attorney for man beaten by Baltimore officer says the cop had a history of ‘antagonizing’

(CNN) — The Baltimore police officer caught on video punching a man for 12 seconds has “a history of antagonizing and aggravating” that victim, the man’s attorney told CNN on Monday.

Warren Brown represents Dashawn McGrier, who got pummeled by the police officer Saturday morning.

Brown said his client was arrested by the same officer in June and charged with assaulting the officer, disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering, and resisting arrest. A trial date for the case has been set for later this month.

According to Brown, McGrier was trying to restrain a young lady the officer had encountered when the officer turned his ire to McGrier, grabbed him off a bicycle and threw him to the ground.

“This officer has a history of antagonizing and aggravating my client,” Brown said.

The Baltimore Police Department said in a press release that one of the officers was familiar with the man beaten in the video but did not elaborate. BPD has not corroborated the allegations by Brown.

BPD said the officer has resigned, but have not identified him. But James Bentley, spokesman for the Baltimore mayor’s office, said the officer who resigned is Arthur Williams.

CNN’s attempts to reach Williams have not been successful.