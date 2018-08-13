Aledo woman accused of taking thousands of dollars from Mercer County school athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEDO, Illinois--The Mercer County State's Attorney says an Aledo woman faces two felony theft charges after police say she took money from the Mercer County Athletic Booster Club and school district.

State’s attorney Meeghan Lee says 43-year-old Angie Dellitt turned herself in Monday, August 13 after a $30,000 warrant was issued for her arrest.

Police say Dellitt took between $500 and $10,000 from the Mercer County School District from July 10, to July 21, last year. Dellitt is also accused of taking between $10,000 and $100,000 from the Mercer County School Athletic Booster Club over the last two years.

Dellitt was the booster treasurer and a current employee of the school district.

“We actually thought it was a bookkeeping error…I never really was satisfied with what I would be provided so I did have a feeling, but I just aired on the side of trust and I should not have,” says Chris Whitenack, President of the Mercer County Athletic Booster Club.

The booster club is a major source of support for every athletic team in the district. Last year the organization spent about $30,000 on teams on things like travel, tournament fees and equipment.

Whitenack says the money taken from the booster club could have paid for additional expenses for the team.

“We have a couple bills that we have standing that we promised last spring that hasn’t been paid yet so we’re the boosters are going to be struggling for a little bit.”

Some of those unpaid bills include new nets for the volleyball team and new mats for the wrestling team.

This is not the first time someone was accused of taking money from the booster club. Another woman was faced similar charges in 2013.

A court date has not yet been set for Dellitt, who was put on paid leave by the school district in July.