Two Davenport women could face up to 25 years in prison after robbing homeowner at gunpoint

DAVENPORT-- Two women are in jail after police say they robbed a Davenport homeowner while pointing a long shot gun style firearm at them.

Police say 33-year-old Nancy Hoffman and 29-year-old Amber Woods ,both from Davenport, robbed a house on LeClaire Street in Davenport on Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Police say one of them stayed in the car as a lookout while the other entered the home and pointed a gun at the victim demanding money. Police say the woman holding the gun took a wallet o

ff the table and left.

If convicted both could face up to 25 years in prison.