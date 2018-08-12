Riverdale is coming off a 3-6 season. That season helped lay the foundation for the 2018 season. The Rams players are ready to build off that and have their sights on making the playoffs this year.
The Score Preview – Riverdale Football
-
The Score Preview – United Township Football
-
The Score Preview – Central DeWitt Football
-
The Score Preview – North Scott Football
-
The Score Preview – Mercer County Football
-
The Score Sunday – Rock Island Softball, Assumption Soccer State Champions
-
-
We want YOUR SCHOOL for The Score Pre-Game Pep Rallies
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman Soccer, Moline Baseball, Ruslan’s Big Day, FCA
-
YOUR MONEY WITH MARK: The impact of inflation, rate hikes, and trade disputes on corporate profits
-
Wilton Baseball, Brady Street Sprints, Augustana & Ambrose Renew Basketball Rivalry, Illini Football
-
‘Roseanne’ and the popularity of the reboot
-
-
Pride of the Wapsi debuts 2018 strawberry crop in Long Grove, Iowa
-
Dr. Duvernay-Tardif: Chiefs lineman becomes first active NFL player to hold medical degree
-
Expected rains rule out immediate bid to rescue trapped soccer team