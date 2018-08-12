× A break from the heat arrives with some rain this week

It was another toasty afternoon! Thankfully, we’ll be cooling off quickly tonight due to a clear sky and calm wind. We’ll drop into the mid 60s by early Monday morning. You can still catch the Perseid Meteor Shower late Sunday night and early Monday morning! As expected, you have a better chance of seeing these shooting starts far away from city lights.

Click here to learn where to look to see the meteor shower

We’re going to be back in the low 90s on Monday with another sun-filled afternoon. The sunshine will last into most of our Tuesday with highs pushing 90. However, we will be tracking some showers and storms late on Tuesday evening into the overnight hours.

More showers and storms are likely to pass through Wednesday morning and afternoon. Thanks to the rain, we’ll struggle to reach the low 80s on Wednesday. By Thursday, most of the rain will be gone with temperatures in the mid 80s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham