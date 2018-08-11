× The weather will cooperate for the Perseid Meteor Shower

After a toasty Saturday, we’ll be cooling off nicely into the mid 60s tonight! The sky will also clear out, which will be great if you want to catch the Perseid Meteor Shower that peaks this weekend! Your best chance at seeing any shooting starts will be away from city lights.

Click here to learn where to look to see the meteor shower

We’re sticking with the warmer and sunny weather on Sunday and Monday with highs near 90.

Highs will be getting back into the upper 80s on Tuesday, and we do have the chance for a few showers and storms that night. However, most of the rain will hold off until Wednesday. Hopefully we can pick up some much needed rainfall by the middle of the week. Thanks to the rain, highs will drop into the mid 80s by Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham