Illinois pulls home the win at TugFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LECLAIRE, Iowa-- It's the only event that can shut down the Mississippi River.

The 32nd Annual Great River Tugfest. A giant tug of war contest between Iowa and Illinois.

A long rope stretches from LeClaire, Iowa all the way into Port Byron, Illinois.

Each team pulling to see who is the best.

"It's an adrenaline rush but it's also hell.I mean it's the longest three minutes you're ever going to feel," said Devin Ablee. Ablee has been apart of TugFest since the very beginning. He started out as pit crew but now is a tugmaster for his own team on the Iowa side.

Unfortunately for Ablee and his team, Iowa came up short.

"We did not win this year. Not overall. We won three or four pulls which is good for us. It's a real good feeling for us to win pulls but we'd like to win the whole thing," said Ablee.

The Iowa teams are taking home their improvements and are already thinking of next years competition.