The Score Preview – Mercer County Football

Mercer County has made the playoffs every year since their merger. After a couple first round playoff loses the Golden Eagles are ready to get beyond that and make a deep run this year. Mercer County has a new Offensive Coordinator and are looking to push the pace this season.
