× Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing date set for September 4

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next Supreme Court justice — Judge Brett Kavanaugh — will start his Senate confirmation hearings on September 4, the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley announced Friday.

“He’s met with dozens of senators who have nothing but positive things to say,” Grassley, an Iowa Republican, said in a statement. “At this current pace, we have plenty of time to review the rest of emails and other records that we will receive from President Bush and the National Archives. It’s time for the American people to hear directly from Judge Kavanaugh at his public hearing.”

Grassley said he expects the hearing to last three or four days.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier Friday in a radio interview that he hopes Kavanaugh to be confirmed by the Senate “before the first Monday in October.”