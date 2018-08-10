Parents, GMQC crew, give out high fives on first day of school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS- George O. Barr Elementary had volunteers encourage students on their first day of school Friday, August 10.

English Language Aide Donna Thurman asked volunteers to give out high fives to students Friday, calling on Meteorologist Eric Sorensen to help out, and because Thurman asked, Angie and I decided to come out as well.

Thurman had signs designed for us and the other volunteers Friday. Pending snow days, the last day of school for kids in the Silvis School District are Thursday, May 24, 2019.

