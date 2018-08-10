Oquawka man charged after attempting to strike officer with car in Galesburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois - Kaleb Holzheuser, 29, faces a number of charges after an officer-involved shooting in Galesburg yesterday.

Holzheuser is charged with several felonies, including aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Police say around 4 o'clock Thursday afternoon, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop along north Cedar Street. Just as the officer was getting out of his car, Holzheuser swerved his vehicle toward the officer.

Officers fired shots at the car, but no one was hit.

Some neighbors weren't surprised to hear what happened.

"Well I left Compton (California) for the same reason," said Veronica Manzo. "But I guess a Compton to another Compton."

A group of high school-aged girls raised in Galesburg also say it's not uncommon to see police patrolling the 400 to 500 blocks of North Cedar Street.

The officer struck by the car has been released from the hospital.

Holzheuser is being held on $750 thousand bond and will be back in court on August 27th for a preliminary hearing. He had recently been relieved from the Iowa Department of Corrections for other previous charges.