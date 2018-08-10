× Officer involved shooting in Mercer County justified after investigation

ALEDO, Illinois – An external investigation has found that the officer who fired his gun and struck a suspect in Viola, Illinois on June 12 was acting in self-defense.

At a press conference on August 10, State’s Attorney Meeghan Lee said that Deputy Franklin Wade of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department was undercover with Deputy Rodney Taylor while investigating the illegal sale of firearms in Mercer County on the night of June 12.

They were meeting with two suspects, 29-year-old Alex Cady and 28-year-old Donovan Smith, in the parking lot of Midwest Fiber Products in Viola, Illinois.

That’s when Smith, who was approaching the undercover officers, got out of his car and began to draw a gun.

Officer Franklin acted quickly and shot Smith.

Smith suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Smith was treated at a hospital and then taken into custody. Cady was also taken into custody.

Both men face charges for illegal gun and drug possession.

The officers were placed on administrative leave while an external investigation was done by a task force made up of 6 entities, including Mercer County, Henry County and the Illinois State Police among others.

The goal of the task force is to provide an objective investigation into what happened when the officer fired his gun.

Ultimately, it was determined that the officer’s shooting was justified because he was acting in self-defense.

Both officers have been allowed to return to work.

Smith is charged with Class X felony of armed violence stemming from a drugs and weapons investigation in the Viola area and also with several drug charges.

Cady is being charged with 2 counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Armed Violence, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Smith is also now part of a larger federal investigation. Mercer County officials were unable to provide further details on that investigation at the time of a press conference on August 10.