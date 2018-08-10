× Officer Involved Shooting In Galesburg

Galesburg- One person is under arrest after an officer involved shooting.

Police say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday August 9th on the 400 block of North Cedar Street as police were trying to do a traffic stop.

Investigators say the suspect tried to swerve, and hit an officer.

No one was injured in the shooting, but an officer was taken to the hospital.

Since then he has been released.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the shooting is still under investigation.