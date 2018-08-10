NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Wacky Recipes for National S’mores Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOU'RE KILLING ME SMALLS! It's National S'mores Day AND it's Friday - What could be better? Our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment, of course!

To celebrate this very important holiday, we are trying out three wacky recipes that take your chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows up a notch.

First, we combined S'mores with the very popular Crunchwrap Supreme from Taco Bell and made these S'mores Crunchwraps on Good Morning Quad Cities. Click the video above to see how to make them! Here's the taste test:

Next, on WQAD News 8 at 11am, we attempted to make S'mores Sushi. This one is a little more complicated. Click the video below to see if it worked and then continue onto the next video to see what we made for our very unique Cocktail of the Week!

