Iowa Football Media day

Full coverage of the Hawkeyes Media day. Listen to what Coach Kirk Ferentz has to say about four players being suspended for their opening game against Northern Illinois.

Brian Ferentz is in his second year as offensive coordinator with the Hawks. He is looking for that side of the ball to improve as they were the 10th best offense in the Big Ten.

There are four local players on this years Iowa Roster. hear what Jake Gervase(Assumption) and Mark Kallenberger(Bettendorf) have to say about playing for Iowa this season.