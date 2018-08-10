× Davenport woman pours rubbing alcohol on disabled baby, Facebook-Lives it

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A woman was arrested after posting a Facebook Live video of her pouring rubbing alcohol on her two-year-old baby on August 9.

Darshanda McNeal, 29, is facing child endangerment charges after she live-streamed the act to Facebook. Police responded to her residence at 3531 W 43 St. #70 after reports of the video. Police say she said she wanted to kill her baby in the video.

Neither her profile page nor the video were found.

Police say when McNeil was arrested, she said she didn’t know why she did it. Later, she told police she did it “for fun.”

McNeil was taken into custody and put in jail. The baby was transported to the hospital but did not have any physical injuries.