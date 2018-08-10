× CPO Amputee Golf Classic inspires participants and spectators in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF – Sports can inspire us with dramatic moments in big stadiums. But in this case, Palmer Hills Golf Course is equally uplifting.

It’s a beautiful setting for some triumphant moments. None are more elegant than watching Fred Hynd play golf.

“One day of golf is better than any day at work,” he said, on Friday, August 10.

This is the first CPO Amputee Golf Classic. Fred is teaming with Tara Ferencik. She built his prosthetic leg at its Rock Island clinic.

“He’s done remarkably well,” she said.

Fred, who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident 20 years ago, knows a thing or two about overcoming obstacles. That makes the chance to meet other amputees even more special.

“Talk to people and find out what happened to them,” he said. “How their’s works, and what they went through.”

After partnering for years in the clinic, Fred and Tara are playing golf together for the first time.

“I’ve never had the opportunity,” she said. “And since he’s hitting all the good drives, we’re glad to have him.”

The reunion is full of fun and one-liners. Nobody’s too serious in this foursome. After all, they already defeated hardship.

This tournament is all about beating the odds. A hundred golfers are just stepping up to play.

“We rarely all get to get together and really celebrate their rehab progress,” said Stacy Powers, Comprehensive Prosthetics and Orthotics. “Celebrate them getting back to quality of life.”

For Fred and Tara, teaming in adversity – motivating on the golf course.

“You guys have got to be good because I’m not that good,” Fred concluded. “But, so far, I’ve kept all my drives on the fairway.”

Winning our hearts along the way, too.