A bright and warm summer weekend is up ahead

A few isolated showers grazed our area this Friday afternoon, but they won’t be lasting too long after the sunset. We’ll see the sky clear out this evening with lows in the mid 60s. It will be perfect viewing for the Perseid Meteor Shower, which will peak this weekend! You can also catch it on Saturday and Sunday night.

Sunshine will stick around for both Saturday and Sunday, and we’ll easily warm up into the upper 80s on both days. Monday is looking bright and sunny as well with highs near 90.

While Tuesday is looking dry for the most part, showers and storms will begin to move in late in that night. More showers and storms are expected by Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham