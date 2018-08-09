Wright Brothers exhibit takes flight at Rock Island museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - Rock Island now has a connection to Orville and Wilbur Wright's first flight at Kitty Hawk.

Orville Wright's personal account of that first flight is on display as part of a new exhibit at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum.

The exhibit also includes an original piece of cloth from the wing of the Wright Flyer and the report of the world's first powered flight.

"You know about the Wright brothers, but you never saw the significance of their achievement," says Thomas Cain, co-director of the Rock Island Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, "This display gives a more in depth learning about them."

The Wright brothers exhibit will be on display until fall, when it will be replaced by a new one on medical history.

The museum is located in the former Christian Science church on 22nd Avenue.