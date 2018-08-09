Think it’s been hot this Summer? You’re exactly right!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for some extreme heat! Temperatures will surge into the 90s this afternoon before a cold front arrives tonight, giving us more tolerable temperatures for the weekend. If it's seemed like a warmer-than-normal Summer season around here, you're exactly right. If you count today, we've had three full weeks of above 90-degree temperatures.

Compare that to the number of days we normally get in the three months of Summer (June, July, and August), and we're well above normal.

Hot Summer so far and it sure looks like the trend will continue for the next 6-10 days. pic.twitter.com/OyQ267UuHu — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) August 9, 2018

As far as the forecast goes, it sure looks like our August will continue to be warm. We will probably add up several more 90-degree temperatures this month. And beyond the month of August, September usually yields a few thanks to the drying conditions (a drier atmosphere heats up more efficiently than one with lots of humidity).

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen