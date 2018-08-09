The Score Preview – Central DeWitt Football

Central DeWitt hired a new football coach in the off season. Ryan Streets is taking over the Sabers program. Streets was part of the Central DeWitt program back when they won back to back conference championships in 2007-08. The Sabers hope the changes are the key to success.
