Several hundred Iowa students still need meningitis vaccination before school starts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Several hundred students from Davenport schools still haven't received their meningitis vaccine.

Last year, Iowa updated their immunization requirements for students to include the meningitis vaccine. However, due to lots of families waiting until the last minute, lots of physicians and even the Scott County Health Department ran out of supply.

This is why the Davenport School District is encouraging parents and students to make their appointments now. Currently, the Scott County Health Department has vaccines in stock as do many family doctors.

Meningitis is a serious disease that can cause brain damage or, in rare cases, death.

"We've seen a couple times this summer where children, young children, have died from meningitis," reports Gina Ekstrom, Head Nurse at Davenport School District. This is caused by older siblings not being immunized and brought into the household.

The state of Iowa requires students to get one dose of the meningitis vaccine before 7th grade and two before 12th grade. While the state of Illinois requires one dose for entry into 6th, 7th, and 8th grade and two doses before 12th grade.