× Rauner blames Chicago mayor for ‘failure’ on violence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner says Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has “failed horribly” on public safety after gunfire in the city last weekend injured more than 70 people and killed at least 11.

The Republican said Thursday that Chicago police have not received sufficient personnel, equipment or staffing assistance to be effective.

Rauner says he’s “disappointed” in Democrat Emanuel. Rauner says public safety is an officeholder’s first duty and that Chicago’s leaders “have fundamentally failed, failed horribly.”

A spokesman for Emanuel did not immediately respond. Chicago police added 400 officers to affected neighborhoods with plans for 200 this weekend.

Rauner made his comments after saying for a second day he would not dispatch the National Guard Chicago. He says Illinois State Police help patrol some neighborhoods and have jurisdiction on Chicago-area expressways.