Quad City businesses are jumping on board with an environmentally friendly trend

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Baked Beer & Bread Co. has now jumped on board the straw-less movement.

The Village of East Davenport restaurant will no longer give out straws with drinks, unless a customer specifically asks for one.

General manager Cody Hootman decided to use his passion for the environment to incorporate it into the restaurant. He decided to change the policy a month ago and says it's making all the difference.

"We've easily saved thousands," Hootman says. "We probably have about 200 people that come here a day, more on the weekends, that's 1,2,3,4,5 drinks a person. It really adds up on how many straws we are reducing."

Baked has also stopped using foam take home boxes. They now use to-go boxes made from wheat.

Another restaurant who offers a sustainable alternative is The Coffee Revolution in Davenport. They now use paper straws with their drinks and offer bamboo straws for purchase.

Whitey's Ice Cream now has signs up in stores telling customers they can ask for no straw with their shake or malt.

In the U.S, 500 million plastic straws are used every day, according to Better Alternative Now, an analysis done by several pollution research groups.