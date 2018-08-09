× Northeast Iowa streams impacted by major diesel spill

PEOSTA, Iowa (AP) — State officials say about 60,000 gallons of diesel leaked from a storage tank in eastern Iowa.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that the Iowa Natural Resources Department is leading cleanup efforts at the BP facility near Peosta. The tank has been emptied since the leak was discovered Monday morning.

Tom McCarthy with the department says about 13,000 gallons have been recovered, but 47,000 gallons have not yet not been cleaned up.

State officials say the fuel likely contaminated soil, and a small amount ran into a tributary of the south fork of Catfish Creek.

McCarthy says he expects remediation will be a lengthy process but couldn’t predict how long it will take.