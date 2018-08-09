Logan Shoemaker to be sentenced for attempted murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A Davenport man convicted of attempted murder was set to be sentenced in Scott County Court Thursday, August 9 at 1:30 p.m.

Logan Shoemaker was on trial in June for the September 2017 crash that left Buffalo Police Chief TJ Behning seriously injured.

A jury found Shoemaker guilty of attempted murder, eluding, willful injury causing a serious injury, and first-degree robbery.

Previous reports indicate that Shoemaker had been on a high-speed chase with police. Chief Behning was standing outside his squad vehicle on Highway 22 and threw stop sticks to try and stop the chase. That's when a garbage truck that Shoemaker was driving plowed into Chief Behning’s squad vehicle, seriously injuring the chief.

During trial, the chief told the court that he sustained a multitude of injuries and has since undergone about 15 surgeries.

Shoemaker took the stand as well, saying that he did not intend to run into Chief Behning’s vehicle.

“I was trying to get away and hitting the squad car would have disabled my truck that I was in,” said Shoemaker. Shoemaker told the court that an addiction to meth was keeping him on the run from police.

Before the trial, Shoemaker pleaded guilty to eight other charges against him: two counts of second-degree theft, stalking with a dangerous weapon, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, assault with a dangerous weapon, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.